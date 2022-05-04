Missouri Governor Orders Capitol Dome Lighted Green

Governor Parson Orders Capitol Dome Lighted Green In Recognition Of Children’s Mental Health Week

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome lighted green beginning at sunset on Thursday, May 5, 2022, until sunrise on Friday, May 6, 2022, in recognition of Children’s Mental Health Week.

“We must talk about mental health and the importance of having resources available for our men, women, and children who are hurting,” Governor Parson said. “Our administration, in collaboration with the Department of Mental Health, is committed to sharing resources and providing treatment to those struggling with mental health. I want to remind anyone who is out there struggling to reach out: you are not alone.”

Last week, Governor Parson proclaimed May 2022 as Mental Health Awareness Month in Missouri. Approximately one in six children and youth have a diagnosable mental illness, and 50 percent of those with lifetime mental health challenges first experience symptoms by age 14.

“The month of May is a great time to shine a light on the importance of mental health for children, youth, and all citizens of Missouri,” said Department of Mental Health Director Valerie Huhn. “We look forward to seeing the Capitol dome lighted green for mental health awareness.”

For more information on available mental health resources, please visit https://dmh.mo.gov/.