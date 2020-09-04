Missouri Governor Mike Parson Orders Flags To Fly for Police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon

Missouri Governor Mike Parson Orders Flags To Fly Half-staff In Honor Of St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) – Today, Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at government buildings in St. Louis on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in honor of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon.

On August 29, Officer Bohannon was ambushed by a gunman as he responded to a shots fired call in South St. Louis. Officer Bohannon died of his injuries on August 30.

“At only 29 years of age, Officer Tamarris Bohannon had already established himself as a model public servant and law enforcement officer. In just four years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, he was honored twice with the Department’s Award of Excellence and twice as Officer of the Month,” Governor Parson said. “Officer Bohannon’s courage, commitment to excellence in policing, and devotion to his young family and the St. Louis community are his lasting legacy. We will never forget all of the good Officer Bohannon accomplished in his brief time with us.”

The flags will be flown at half-staff on the day Officer Bohannon is laid to rest. To view the proclamation, click here.

