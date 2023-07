Missouri Governor – Legislation Passed During 2023 Session

Missouri Governor Parson Takes Action on All Remaining Legislation Passed During 2023 Legislative Session.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed 31 pieces of legislation into law and vetoed one legislative bill, Senate Bill (SB) 189, passed by the Missouri General Assembly. With this action, Governor Parson has signed or vetoed all legislation approved during the 2023 Legislative Session.

“Today, we took action to close out all remaining bills from the 2023 session, and we appreciate all the Senators and Representatives who worked tirelessly, on behalf of their constituents, to get this legislation across the finish line,” Governor Parson said. “These bills we are signing today ensure a safer, stronger, and more efficient Missouri, and we hope to celebrate these accomplishments with legislators and Missourians soon.”

Signed Legislation:

Senate Concurrent Resolution (SCR) 7 – America 250 Missouri Commission

– America 250 Missouri Commission SB 20 – modifies provisions related to retirement

– modifies provisions related to retirement SB 24 – creates new provisions relating to vulnerable persons

– creates new provisions relating to vulnerable persons SB 28 – modifies provisions relating to access to public records of the Missouri State Highway Patrol

– modifies provisions relating to access to public records of the Missouri State Highway Patrol SB 34 – allows Missouri school districts and charter schools to offer elective social studies courses on Hebrew Scriptures and the New Testament

– allows Missouri school districts and charter schools to offer elective social studies courses on Hebrew Scriptures and the New Testament SB 35 – modifies provisions relating to child custody and child support enforcement

– modifies provisions relating to child custody and child support enforcement SB 40 – modifies provisions relating to background check requirements for employment in certain fields

– modifies provisions relating to background check requirements for employment in certain fields SB 45 – modifies provisions relating to healthcare

– modifies provisions relating to healthcare SB 63 – creates new provisions relating to financial institutions

– creates new provisions relating to financial institutions SB 70 – modifies license reciprocity provisions and adopts the Counseling Interstate Compact for professional counselors

– modifies license reciprocity provisions and adopts the Counseling Interstate Compact for professional counselors SB 75 – modifies provisions relating to retirement systems

– modifies provisions relating to retirement systems SB 94 – establishes tax credits for the production of certain entertainment

– establishes tax credits for the production of certain entertainment SB 101 – enacts provisions relating to property and casualty insurance

– enacts provisions relating to property and casualty insurance SB 103 – modifies judicial proceedings

– modifies judicial proceedings SB 106 – modifies provisions relating to public health

– modifies provisions relating to public health SB 109 – modifies provisions relating to mining

– modifies provisions relating to mining SB 116 – modifies provisions relating to the disposition of the dead

– modifies provisions relating to the disposition of the dead SB 127 – enacts state designations marked by the Missouri Department of Transportation

– enacts state designations marked by the Missouri Department of Transportation SB 138 – modifies and creates new provisions relating to agriculture

– modifies and creates new provisions relating to agriculture SB 139 – enacts provisions relating to state designations

– enacts provisions relating to state designations SB 157 – modifies provisions relating to professions requiring licensure

– modifies provisions relating to professions requiring licensure SB 186 – modifies provisions relating to public safety

– modifies provisions relating to public safety SB 190 – modifies provisions relating to tax relief for seniors

– modifies provisions relating to tax relief for seniors SB 227 – modifies provisions relating to the culpable mental state necessary for a homicide offense

– modifies provisions relating to the culpable mental state necessary for a homicide offense SB 398 – enacts provisions relating to motor vehicles

– enacts provisions relating to motor vehicles House Bill (HB) 115 – modifies provisions relating to licensing of healthcare professionals

– modifies provisions relating to licensing of healthcare professionals HB 202 – modifies provisions relating to environmental regulation

– modifies provisions relating to environmental regulation HB 402 – modifies provisions relating to healthcare

– modifies provisions relating to healthcare HB 417 – provides incentives for certain individuals to obtain employment-related skills

– provides incentives for certain individuals to obtain employment-related skills HB 447 – modifies the duties of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

– modifies the duties of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education HB 802 – authorizes the conveyance of certain state property

NOTE: Governor Parson is planning certain ceremonial bill signings with bill sponsors and stakeholders as schedules allow. Information will be shared as it is confirmed.

Vetoed Legislation:

SB 189 – relating to public safety

Governor Parson is vetoing SB 189 due to the following provisions included in the bill:

Section 610.140 – could allow criminals convicted of sexual offenses, including sexual exploitation of a minor or the promotion of child pornography, to have their records expunged and be removed from the sex offender registry. The provisions also include changes to how expungement requests are evaluated but fail to detail specific standards of proof for the court to consider.

Section 650.058 – expands the qualifications for restitution from those who are exonerated based on DNA evidence to those who were later determined to be innocent through a habeas corpus proceeding and those whose convictions are set aside per a prosecutor’s motion to vacate the judgment. The change also increases the restitution amount by more than 75 percent for eligible individuals.

This provision requires the State to pay the expanded and increased restitution requirements; however, Governor Parson does not believe every taxpayer across the State should be responsible for prosecutorial errors made at the local level.

“SB 189 contains many public safety measures that we support and would like to sign into law, including Blair’s Law, Max’s Law, increased penalties for violent repeat offenders and gun crimes, and strengthening the public defender system,” Governor Parson said. “However, in this case, these unintended consequences unfortunately outweigh the good. Missourians know I am a law and order Governor and that improving public safety is a cornerstone of our administration, but I cannot sign this bill with these provisions as they are currently written.”

SOURCE: Missouri Governor