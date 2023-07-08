ay, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced five judicial appointments to the 3rd, 16th, 21st, and 45th Judicial Circuits.

The Honorable Steven Hudson of Trenton, Missouri, was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 3rd Judicial Circuit.

Judge Hudson currently serves as an associate circuit judge in Grundy County. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from William Jewell College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri—Kansas City. He will succeed the late Honorable Thomas R. Alley.

Lauren D. Barrett of Kansas City, Missouri, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit.

Ms. Barrett is currently the chief trial assistant in the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. She holds a Bachelor of Journalism and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Twila K. Rigby.

The Honorable Jeffrey Medler of Ballwin, Missouri, was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit.

Judge Medler currently serves as an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and philosophy from Boston College and a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University. He will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Joseph S. Dueker.

Natalie P. Warner of St. Louis was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit.

Ms. Warner is currently an assistant attorney general in the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and business administration from Bellarmine University and a Juris Doctor from Washington University in St. Louis. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable John R. Lasater as Circuit Judge.

Rebecca A. Richardson of Moscow Mills was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for Lincoln County in the 45th Judicial Circuit.

Ms. Richardson is currently an assistant prosecuting attorney in Warren County. She holds a Bachelor of Science in paralegal studies from William Woods University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri—Kansas City. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable James Back as Circuit Judge.

