Missouri Governor Appoints Two Judicial Positions – Derek Spencer & the Honorable James Beck

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Friday, April 14, 2023, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced two judicial appointments to the 17th and 45th Judicial Circuits.

Derek Spencer of Raymore will be appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for Cass County in the 17th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Spencer currently serves as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Cass County. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Mississippi and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable J. Michael Rumley.

The Honorable James Beck of Troy will be appointed as Circuit Judge for the 45th Judicial Circuit.

Judge Beck currently serves as an associate circuit judge in Lincoln County. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and political science from Lindenwood University and a Juris Doctor from Washington University in St. Louis. He will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Patrick S. Flynn.