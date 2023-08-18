Missouri Governor Announces Five Judicial Appointments 8-18

Missouri Governor Parson Announces Five Judicial Appointments

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced judicial appointments to the 3rd, 11th, 31st, and 39th Judicial Circuits.

Carrie Lamm-Clark, of Jefferson City, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for Grundy County in the 3rd Judicial Circuit.

Ms. Lamm-Clark is currently a judge advocate general for the Missouri National Guard. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from the University of Kansas and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Steven Hudson as Circuit Judge.

Vincent Johnson, of O’Fallon, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 11th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Johnson is currently a partner at The Johnson Law Firm, LLC. He holds a Bachelor of Science in finance from Missouri State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Dayton. He will fill the newly-established position in the circuit.

Derek Ankrom, of Springfield was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Ankrom is currently a partner at Spencer Fane LLP. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Michael J. Cordonnier.

Nathan Taylor of Strafford was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Taylor is currently a partner at Taylor, Stafford, Clitheroe, and Harris, LLP. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business finance from Missouri State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Tulsa. He will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Kaiti Greenwade as Circuit Judge.

The Honorable Alan Blankenship of Galena was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 39th Judicial Circuit.

Judge Blankenship currently serves as an associate circuit judge in Stone County. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Missouri Southern State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri. He will fill the newly-established position in the circuit.

SOURCE: Missouri Governor