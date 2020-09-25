Missouri Gov. Parson Orders Capitol Dome and Governor’s Mansion Lighted Red

Missouri Gov. Parson Orders Capitol Dome, Governor’s Mansion Lighted Red in Honor of Fallen Firefighters and National Fire Prevention Week

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and Missouri Governor’s Mansion to shine red beginning Sunday, September 27, 2020, until Saturday, October 3, 2020, in honor of fallen firefighters and National Fire Prevention Week.

“As part of Missouri’s Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters commemoration, we proudly honor firefighters who gave their life in service to their community. The sacrifices they made, and that firefighters everywhere continue to make, will never be forgotten,” Governor Parson said. “As we see the challenges these brave men and women are facing across the country, we must also remember the importance of fire safety and understand that fire prevention is a job for all.”

The dome and Governor’s Mansion will light up at sunset on September 27 and remain lit until sunrise each day through the morning of October 3. The color red was chosen as it represents firefighters across the state and nation.

Pictures of the lighting will be available on Governor Parson’s Flickr page. Citizens are encouraged to share pictures of the Capitol lighting on social media using #LightTheNight.

The lighting coordinates with the annual memorial weekend of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is the official national tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year. The tribute will be held virtually this year and be broadcast on Sunday, October 4.

The state will hold its own virtual memorial service for Missouri’s fallen firefighters on October 11.

“We will also honor Missouri’s fallen firefighters on Sunday, October 11 with a virtual ceremony from Missouri’s Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “Lighting the Capitol dome and Governor’s Mansion red is a fitting tribute to their sacrifices and reminds the public of the importance of fire safety in everything we do throughout the year.”