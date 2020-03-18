Missouri Gaming Commission Closes Riverboat Gaming Casinos

Lumiere and River City gaming casinos located in the City of St. Louis close

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Gaming Commission has ordered all riverboat gaming casinos in the state to temporarily suspend their casino operations and to close effective midnight March 17, 2020 through March 30th, 2020 due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to close was made after careful consideration and discussion with Governor Mike Parson.

Chairman Mike Leara says “Our concern for the welfare of both patrons and employees of the riverboat gaming casinos was of utmost importance. We understand this closure affects patrons, employees, the home dock cities and counties, and the worthy causes such as the Missouri Veterans Capital Improvement Trust Fund, and others who receive tax revenue from Missouri’s casinos.” Leara adds “The Missouri Gaming Commission since its inception has never had to initiate a statewide closure, however circumstances warranted this action.”

The Missouri Gaming Commission will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and its operational consequences to Missouri riverboat gaming casinos.

Missouri has 13 riverboat gaming casinos located on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.