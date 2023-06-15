Missouri Flags Order to Half-Staff to Honor Ron Richard

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe orders flags at half-staff in Newton and Jasper counties in honor of Ron Richard.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Wednesday, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe ordered the U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at government buildings in Newton and Jasper counties on Wednesday, June 14, in honor of Ron Richard, the only person in Missouri history to have served as both Speaker of the Missouri House and President Pro Tempore of the Missouri Senate.

“Few elected officials have been a more effective advocate for Missourians than Ron Richard. Our state was blessed to have his steady, consistent leadership, and I was blessed to call him a friend,” Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe said. “Ron taught me more about responsible leadership and public service than anyone in the Capitol. He was a source of wisdom, advice, and counsel that cannot be replaced. Claudia and I are keeping Patty and Ron’s family in our prayers as we mourn the loss of a great man and Missourian.”

“Ron was a proud Missourian and even prouder husband and father who devoted his life to serving this state and our people,” Governor Parson said. “He met people where they were and always took the time to hear from Missourians, no matter his schedule. He was fair, honest, and honorable, and we will deeply miss his presence, not only in politics but in our lives. Teresa and I continue to pray for Patty and the kids as they begin to navigate life without their loving husband, father, and grandfather.”

Mr. Richard passed away on June 9, 2023, at the age of 75. He served in both the Missouri House of Representatives and the Missouri Senate and was the only person to have ever served as both Speaker of the House and President Pro Tempore of the Senate.

Mr. Richard retired from the Missouri General Assembly in 2018, but his service to Missourians continued. He has served on the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors, Joplin Public Schools R-8 Foundation, Academy of Missouri Squires, and as Co-Chair of the Missouri Bicentennial Commission, among many others.

Mr. Richard also earned several awards and recognitions throughout his public service career, including the Joplin Outstanding Citizen, the University of Missouri Geyer Award for Public Service to Education, and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry Spirit of Enterprise Award, among others.

Before being elected to the General Assembly, Mr. Richard was the President and Chief Executive Officer of C&N Bowling in Joplin. Mr. Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia; their two children, Kara and Chad; and five grandchildren.

Lieutenant Governor Kehoe and Mr. Richard worked together in the General Assembly and remained close friends. Given their friendship, Governor Parson granted Lieutenant Governor Kehoe the authority to lower the flags in honor of Mr. Richard.

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Mr. Richard is laid to rest.

SOURCE: Missouri Governor