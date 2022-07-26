Missouri Flags At Half-staff To Honor Daniel Vasquez

Acting Governor Kehoe Orders Flags To Fly At Half-staff In Honor Of North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez

JEFFERSON CITY — Today, acting on behalf of Governor Mike Parson, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe ordered the U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at government buildings in Clay and Jackson counties on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to honor North Kansas City Police Department Officer Daniel F. Vasquez.

“Officer Vasquez pursued his dream of becoming a police officer with enthusiasm and determination,” Governor Mike Parson said. “It takes a special type of individual to devote his or her life to public service and accept the risks and sacrifices that come with protecting the public. Daniel Vasquez was willing to do that and more. It is tragic that senseless violence has taken the life of a young officer with such a bright future. Our prayers are with his family and the law enforcement community.”

“Officer Daniel Vasquez bravely and proudly served his community, fulfilling his lifelong dream of working in law enforcement,” Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe said. “Claudia and I continue to pray for Daniel’s family and the entire law enforcement community during this difficult time. This tragic act of violence is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face each day to keep their communities safe, and of the debt we owe these heroes for their courageous service.”

On July 19, Officer Vasquez was on duty when he initiated a vehicle stop of a motorist for an expired temporary vehicle registration. He was ambushed and mortally wounded as he approached the stopped vehicle on foot. He was posthumously awarded the North Kansas City Police Department Medal of Valor.

Officer Vasquez, 32, began his career with the North Kansas City Police Department when he entered the Kansas City Regional Police Academy on January 4, 2021. He graduated on July 8, 2021, and received his Missouri Peace Officer license and was commissioned by the department the same day. Prior to joining the police department, Vasquez had served as a civilian detention officer with the Kansas City Police Department and as a security officer for the Independence Avenue Community Improvement District.

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Officer Vasquez is laid to rest. To view the proclamation, click here.