Missouri: FEMA To Participate In Damage Assessments

Governor Parson Announces Fema To Participate In Damage Assessments In Preparation For Federal Disaster Declaration Request For Historic Flooding

JEFFERSON CITY — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties in response to record flash flooding in the region.

“Our SEMA team members have been on the ground assisting local officials through the weekend to document damage, collect initial cost estimates, and substantiate the need for FEMA disaster assistance,” Governor Parson said. “We cannot thank our SEMA and local teams enough for their efforts in assisting the St. Louis region, and we are confident FEMA’s participation in joint damage assessments will confirm the need for a federal Major Disaster Declaration. We expect FEMA personnel to be on the ground Monday working alongside state and local personnel.”

Joint PDA teams are made up of representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, State Emergency Management Agency, and local emergency management officials. To expedite the federal disaster process, SEMA experts in damage assessments from across the state have been assisting local teams in the region since July 27.

Eight teams will jointly verify documented damage in order to determine which federal programs can be requested to help support recovery. Those who have experienced flood- and storm-related damage should report it to their local emergency management agency if they haven’t already. Additional joint damage assessments can be conducted in more Missouri counties if additional information is documented locally.

On Tuesday, July, 26, Missouri issued Executive Order 22-05 in response to the severe flooding. The Order declared a State of Emergency in Missouri and activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions in order to provide assistance.

To assist families impacted by flooding and severe storms, several Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) have been organized in the St. Louis region by SEMA’s Emergency Human Services team, the Missouri Governor’s Faith-Based and Community Service Partnership (The Partnership), Missouri Voluntary Agencies Active in Disaster (MOVOAD), the St. Louis Area and St. Charles Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD), local volunteer and faith-based organizations, and other state/local agencies. MARCs are one-stop shops that pull together recovery resources in communities impacted by disasters.

Four MARCs will take place this week, in Wentzville, Florissant, University City, and the City of St. Louis:

Tuesday, August 2

Element Church

100 Mall Pkwy, Unit 500 | Wentzville, MO 63385

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 3

John F. Kennedy Community Center

315 Howdershell Road | Florissant, MO 63031

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 4

Centennial Commons

7210 Olive Blvd. | University City, MO 63130

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, August 5

St. Louis City location TBD

An American Red Cross shelter is open for displaced survivors at the St. Vincent Community Center, 7335 St. Charles Rock Rd, St. Louis, MO 63133. Since Tuesday, more than 100 individuals have stayed in a Red Cross shelter overnight.

Individuals with unmet needs and those who would like to help should contact United Way 211. Call 2-1-1 for assistance or visit http://211helps.org.

Visit recovery.mo.gov for additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, including mold and general clean-up information, housing assistance, and mental health services.