Missouri – Executive Order In Response To Flooding

Acting Governor Kehoe Issues Executive Order 22-05 In Response To Severe Weather, Flooding In St. Louis Area

JEFFERSON CITY — Today, acting on behalf of Governor Mike Parson, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe signed Executive Order 22-05 in response to severe flooding occurring in the St. Louis region. The Order declares a State of Emergency exists in Missouri and activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions in order to provide assistance.

“With record rainfall impacting the St. Louis region and the potential for additional rain and isolated thunderstorms, we want to ensure that our communities have every resource available to respond and protect Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “Our state government team will work to assist affected Missourians and provide ongoing relief and support during this emergency. We urge Missourians to follow the direction of local authorities and emergency managers, never drive in floodwaters, and always use common sense to prevent injury.”

“State agencies are prepared and ready to provide assistance to Missourians in flood-impacted areas,” Lieutenant Governor Kehoe said. “Enacting the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan enables us to work more efficiently and effectively with local partners and ensures affected communities in the St. Louis region will have access to necessary resources and services.”

Beginning late Monday night and overnight, parts of the St. Louis region experienced record rainfall that led to severe and widespread flash flooding. By 7 a.m., more than 8.06 inches of rainfall had been observed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, breaking the all-time daily rainfall total of 6.85 inches set in 1915. St. Peters has received over 12 inches of rainfall and O’Fallon more than 10 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The flooding led to hundreds of rescues from flooded vehicles and homes. The Missouri State Highway Patrol alone responded to more than 100 calls for assistance this morning. The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated since early this morning to monitor conditions and coordinate state response.

“Today there was tremendous work by local first responders, emergency managers, and citizen rescuers rushing to help during these extremely dangerous conditions,” SEMA Director Jim Remillard said. “Please continue to avoid the impacted areas, and if anyone has unmet needs, we encourage you to call United Way 2-1-1.”

Missourians are reminded to always be careful around flooded areas and understand the risks floodwater poses.

Avoid walking through floodwater and keep children from playing in it.

Standing water can carry infectious diseases and hide hazards, including road damage, glass, and sewage.

Storm drains can create an extremely dangerous situation for anyone caught in the current.

Never attempt to drive over flooded roads.

Executive Order 22-05 also serves as the first step required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in order for Missouri to seek a federal Major Disaster Declaration if damage meets federal thresholds.

To view Executive Order 22-05, click here.