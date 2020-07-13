Missouri DNR to award approximately $4 million in energy loans

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced today approximately $4 million in low-interest loans has been awarded to assist with energy-efficiency projects.

Recipients include the following:

City of Salem

Delta R-V School District

Hannibal Public School District #60

Normandy Schools Collaborative

Schuyler County R-I School District

Scotland County Memorial Hospital

University of Missouri Kansas City

The funded projects are expected to support 48 jobs, benefit more than 32,310 Missourians, and result in annual energy savings of approximately $499,990. The loans will be repaid with money saved on energy costs as a result of implementing upgrades and improvements. The projects will reduce electricity use by more than 3.3 million kilowatt-hours and natural gas use by 11,889 million Btu.

“The Energy Loan Program awards support investments in cost-saving energy improvements,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “The program also stimulates Missouri’s economy by saving taxpayer money and supporting jobs in the state.”

Since the Energy Loan Program’s inception in 1989, the Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Energy has awarded 622 loans resulting in more than $118 million in completed energy efficiency projects and more than $214 million in estimated cumulative energy savings. Under the program, low-interest loans are provided to public schools, public and private higher education institutions, public and private not-for-profit hospitals, and local governments to help reduce energy costs. Loan financing may be used for investments such as insulation, lighting systems, heating and cooling systems, combined heat and power, pumps, motors, aerators, renewable energy systems, and other measures that reduce energy use and cost.