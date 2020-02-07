Missouri Department of Public Safety awards grants to more than 100 law enforcement agencies

Over $700,000 in grants will buy ballistic vests, police radios, light bars, sirens, and other equipment to protect officers and increase public safety

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Today, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Department of Public Safety has awarded 106 Missouri law enforcement agencies a total of more than $700,000 in grants to purchase essential equipment used by officers, including ballistic vests, first aid and trauma kits, police radios, light bars, and sirens. Continue reading the news release from the Governor Parson’s office here.

For a list of the law enforcement agencies receiving a grant, the grant amount, and the equipment that will be acquired with the funding, click HERE.