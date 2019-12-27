Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issues licenses for medical marijuana cultivation facilities

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has begun the process of issuing 60 licenses for medical marijuana cultivation facilities. Cultivation facilities whose applications are approved will receive notification of that approval to the email addresses of the individual who created the User Account in the Medical Marijuana Registry Portal, the individual listed in the application as the Primary Contact, and at least one other individual identified in the application.

Once approval notifications have been sent, notifications of application denial will be issued as well. Denial notifications will be sent to the individual who created the User Account in the Medical Marijuana Registry Portal.

The 60 facilities being licensed are the top-scoring facilities that meet all eligibility requirements as prescribed by the program rules.

“Throughout this entire process, it has been important to us to be fair and transparent as we implement all pieces of this program,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “This is why we chose to employ a ‘blind’ application scorer who had no access to applicants’ identifying information.”

The Department anticipates having all approval and denial notifications issued by the end of the week. Once all approvals and denials have been issued, the Department will post the final rank/score of all medical marijuana cultivation facility applicants to its website.

“I’m incredibly appreciative of Lyndall and his entire team for getting Missouri to this pivotal point,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “The manner in which they have efficiently actualized the amendment that voters approved last year is an excellent example of good governance.”