Missouri Department of Conservation Announces Rachel Webster in New Conservation Agent in Jackson County

Kansas City, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has assigned Rachel Webster as a conservation agent serving Jackson County. Webster is familiar with the Kansas City metro area, as she grew up in neighboring Clay County.

A recent graduate of MDC’s Conservation Agent Training Academy, Webster is looking forward to the blend of urban, suburban, and rural areas that Jackson County offers. She notes that the county has plenty of parks and undeveloped green space, lakes, and natural areas as well as urban environments.

“Whether it is driving around and patrolling our conservation areas or following up on citizen phone calls, I know Jackson County is going to be super busy,” she said.

Webster graduated from the University of Missouri at Columbia with a bachelor’s degrees in interdisciplinary studies/fisheries and wildlife. During college, she worked for MDC’s resource science and fisheries divisions in Columbia. Now living in the Kansas City area, Webster enjoys movies, hiking, “and any other type of adventure.”

Agent Webster can be contacted at (816) 651-8867 or via email at Rachel.Webster@mdc.mo.gov .