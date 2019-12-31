Missouri Department of Agriculture: Food Desert Agriculture Matching Grants Awarded

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, the Missouri Department of Agriculture awarded funds to 12 projects that aim to address food insecurity in Missouri. Through the Food Desert Agriculture Matching Grant Program, the Department’s Missouri Grown program will fund projects that address food insecurity within food deserts in rural and urban areas throughout the state. Food insecurity is an issue facing citizens all across Missouri, including one in every five children.

The competitive grant program will fund projects that increase food production and availability within a food insecure area; demonstrate growth of local economic communities; increase local economic impact; increase availability of food to local residents; or enhance already established areas within a community and provide assistance to the community. Projects must be complete by May 1, 2020.

The following 12 projects have been awarded funding:

A Red Circle , St. Louis – contributing to the construction of the North County Agricultural Education Center

, St. Louis – contributing to the construction of the North County Agricultural Education Center Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture , Columbia – purchasing greenhouse supplies to grow produce for donation to area food bank

, Columbia – purchasing greenhouse supplies to grow produce for donation to area food bank Community Action Agency , St. Louis County – expanding the Seeds of Hope Farm, which will include a caterpillar tunnel kit and other growing supplies

, St. Louis County – expanding the Seeds of Hope Farm, which will include a caterpillar tunnel kit and other growing supplies Dirt Beast Farm , Kansas City – clearing unused urban land for vegetable production, and purchasing supplies for irrigation and development of the land

, Kansas City – clearing unused urban land for vegetable production, and purchasing supplies for irrigation and development of the land Drew Lewis Foundation , Springfield – constructing a wash and pack facility for produce grown on site

, Springfield – constructing a wash and pack facility for produce grown on site Green Acres Urban Farm , Kansas City – increasing production of greens and adding shrimp production

, Kansas City – increasing production of greens and adding shrimp production Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council , Kansas City – assisting with construction of a commercial kitchen, which will increase access to local food

, Kansas City – assisting with construction of a commercial kitchen, which will increase access to local food Jewish Vocational Service Global Gardens , Kansas City – increasing the number of raised beds used by low-income residents to grow food for personal use and sale at farmers’ markets

, Kansas City – increasing the number of raised beds used by low-income residents to grow food for personal use and sale at farmers’ markets Lettuce Dream , Maryville – adding lighting, which will allow for an increased growth of hydroponic lettuce that will be donated to a local food pantry

, Maryville – adding lighting, which will allow for an increased growth of hydroponic lettuce that will be donated to a local food pantry The Fit and Food Connection , St. Louis – purchasing equipment which will increase food delivery to low-income residents through the Food Assistance Program

, St. Louis – purchasing equipment which will increase food delivery to low-income residents through the Food Assistance Program West Plains Community Garden , West Plains – increasing the number of community garden beds used by low-income residents

, West Plains – increasing the number of community garden beds used by low-income residents Stoddard County Senior Citizens Agency, Dexter – purchasing a walk-in freezer, allowing for an increase in food storage

To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and other financial assistance, please visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.