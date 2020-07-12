Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to have new clerk, Kimberly Boeding, effective July 17

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, announced today that Susan C. Sonnenberg, clerk of Court, is relocating to St. Louis and will leave the Court effective July 17, 2020. The Court has appointed Kimberly Boeding, its current staff counsel, to serve as clerk of Court upon Sonnenberg’s departure.

After receiving her law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law in 1997, Sonnenberg served as a law clerk to Judges Albert Riederer, Patricia Breckenridge and Harold L. Lowenstein. She also served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Jackson County before returning to the Court in 2005 to serve as the Court’s staff counsel. She was appointed clerk of Court in 2017.

“Susan’s service to the court over the years has been of immeasurable value and importance,” Chief Judge Cynthia L. Martin said. “Susan moved seamlessly into the role of clerk of Court in 2017, and quickly infused the position with her unflappable, calm, measured, and thorough leadership style, and with approachable professionalism. Susan is highly respected by her staff, by all of this Court’s judges and law clerks, by those who practice before this Court, and by all in the legal community who have been privileged to work with her. She is fun-loving, compassionate, good natured, witty, and resourceful, and has contributed so much to the ‘family-like’ atmosphere we enjoy here at the Court of Appeals. Susan will be greatly missed, though we are excited for all that the future holds for our beloved friend and colleague.”

Incoming clerk of court, Kimberly Boeding, received her law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. She served the Court as a law clerk to Judges Paul Spinden and James Welsh, spanning from 1991-2017, when she became staff counsel. Boeding also served as legal counsel to the Administrative Hearing Commission in Jefferson City, Missouri. Boeding and her husband, Michael, reside in Kansas City.

In describing Kimberly, Judge Martin noted, “Kimberly is extraordinarily capable, and already commands great respect from the members of her Court family. She has been well trained by Susan, which will ensure her smooth transition. Kimberly’s attention to detail and legal acumen, coupled with her warm and personable nature, will serve Kimberly well as she assumes her new role as clerk of the Court. The Court will be in the best of hands.”

