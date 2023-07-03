Missouri Capitol Dome to Shine Red, White and Blue on July 4th

Missouri Governor Parson Orders Capitol Dome to Shine Red, White, and Blue for July 4

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine red, white, and blue on the evening of July 4, 2023, in celebration of the Independence Day holiday.

“Every year on the Fourth of July, we celebrate our country, founding fathers, and all the men and women who have fought for and secured the freedoms we so enjoy today,” Governor Parson said. “As we gather with our loved ones to partake in family traditions and remember the courage and sacrifice of those who came before us, we are shining the capitol Red, White, and Blue to demonstrate further Missouri’s pride and patriotism for our great nation. Teresa and I wish all Missourians a happy and safe celebration this Independence Day.”

Governor Parson has also directed all state offices to close at 12 p.m. today, July 3, to allow state team members more time with their loved ones over the holiday.

SOURCE: Missouri Governor