Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Auditor, Nicole Galloway files to run for Missouri governor.

Nicole Galloway was sworn in as Missouri’s 38th state auditor in 2015 and was elected to a second term in 2018. She is a certified public accountant (CPA) and certified fraud examiner.

Video courtesy of Jason Rosenbaum