Missouri Auditor Galloway releases report on Excelsior Springs municipal court; audit gives court rating of “good”

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released an audit of the Excelsior Springs Municipal Division in the Seventh Judicial Circuit. Excelsior Springs is located in Clay County. The audit gave the court a rating of “good”.

The audit reviewed tickets issued in 2018 and 2019 and found some issued during October 2018 were not signed by the Prosecuting Attorney as required. In their responses, the court stated the police department is transitioning to a new e-ticketing system, which will better ensure the issue is resolved.

The audit also recommended increased information security measures to ensure computer systems within the court are safeguarded from unauthorized access. Auditors found that multiple users share the same user identification and password for the primary computer and that passwords were not required to be changed periodically. The court responded that changes have already been made to address the finding and improve the court’s data security.

A separate, citizen-requested audit of the City of Excelsior Springs is ongoing.