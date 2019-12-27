Missouri Auditor Galloway releases audit of St. Louis City Board of Aldermen

Audit makes recommendations for improvements to personnel and payroll procedures

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit of the City of St. Louis Board of Aldermen as part of an ongoing, comprehensive audit of the City of St. Louis. The report, which gave the Board a rating of “good,” made recommendations for improving payroll and personnel procedures.

The audit found the Board of Aldermen has not adopted comprehensive written personnel policies and procedures, and that payroll controls and procedures need improvement. Recommendations included in the audit were: develop a comprehensive written personnel manual; require salaried employees to submit time records or other documentation of hours worked to support compensatory time earned and taken; and ensure employee leave requests are prepared, properly signed, approved and retained for all employees.

In addition, the audit found that the Board did not adequately prepare or retain meeting minutes for Personnel and Administration committee meetings, in accordance with the Sunshine Law. The Board also discussed in closed meetings some topics not allowable by state law.

In 2018, Auditor Galloway accepted the request by the Board of Aldermen to complete a comprehensive, independent audit of the City of St. Louis. That request came after a group of St. Louis residents initiated a petition drive to require an audit of the city. For more information on the ongoing audit of the city, visit auditor.mo.gov/STLAudit.

The complete audit can be FOUND HERE.