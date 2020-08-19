Missouri Auditor Galloway issues audit of Greene County government; audits of sheriff, county commission continue after court confirms legal duty of Auditor to protect whistleblowers

Report, which gives rating of “good,” finds improvement needed in accounting controls and procedures of several offices

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) An audit released today by Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway gives a rating of “good” to Greene County government. The review, formally requested last year by the Greene County Commission, looked at the operations of county government agencies other than the county commission and the sheriff. Those two audits continue, after the Auditor obtained a court ruling confirming her legal duty to protect the identity of whistleblowers.

“Government agencies in Missouri consistently use the findings of our audits to better serve citizens, and it is encouraging that Greene County officials indicate they have either implemented the recommendations or are in the process of doing so,” Auditor Galloway said. “We continue to seek answers for taxpayers in our audits of the county commission and the sheriff. The citizens of Greene County can be assured my office is conducting all these audits with the highest professional standards, as we always do.”

The audit found that during 2018, the county made disbursements of more than $18,000 that were questionable or unnecessary. This included more than $15,000 spent for employee appreciation and recognition, and $3,000 in gift cards for highway department employees for Christmas. The county said it has reassessed what is considered a prudent expenditure of public funds, and it also has discontinued the use of gift cards.

The audit also found the offices of the prosecuting attorney and the treasurer needed to improve their accounting procedures, and the county clerk needed to better account for receipt slips issued for liquor licenses.

A copy of the Greene County audit can be found HERE.

Last December, a judge ruled against the Greene County sheriff in his lawsuit challenging the State Auditor’s duty to protect whistleblowers. The lawsuit challenged the Auditor’s duty to ensure those who report concerns of government wrongdoing are protected from retribution. In the ruling, the court confirmed the actions of the Auditor’s office were lawful and upheld the office’s legal duty to protect the identity of whistleblowers.