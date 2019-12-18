Missouri Auditor Galloway begins citizen-requested audit of City of Excelsior Springs

Citizens with pertinent information are encouraged to contact Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today announced her office has begun a citizen-requested audit of the City of Excelsior Springs, located in Clay and Ray counties.

“Citizens of Excelsior Springs petitioned for this independent review to strengthen accountability in their city,” said Auditor Galloway. “My office will review the financial practices and operations of city government and make recommendations to ensure efficiency and transparency. I encourage citizens who have information relevant to this audit to contact my Whistleblower Hotline.”

Under Missouri law, the State Auditor`s office may be called on to audit a municipality if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. The Excelsior Springs petition audit required 668 signatures; 815 petition signatures were verified.

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling (800) 347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.