Missouri Auditor Galloway begins citizen-requested audit of City of Berger

Citizens with pertinent information are encouraged to contact Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today announced an audit of the City of Berger, located in Franklin County. Residents of Berger requested the audit through the petition process.

“I commend citizens for becoming involved in the petition effort and working to improve the operations of their government,” Auditor Galloway said. “My office will conduct a thorough and independent review of the city of Berger’s finances, and I encourage anyone with information relevant to this audit to contact my Whistleblower Hotline.”

Under Missouri law, the State Auditor`s office may be called on to audit a municipality if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. The Berger petition audit required 33 signatures; 37 petition signatures were verified.

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

The State Auditor’s Office is aware of the difficulties facing governments across Missouri as they work to address concerns over the spread of COVID-19. Audit teams will remain flexible with auditees as they navigate these unique challenges. To read more about the ongoing operations of the State Auditor’s Office at this time, click here.