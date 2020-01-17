Missouri Attorney General Schmitt Warns of Counterfeits, Scams Ahead of Chiefs AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is warning Chiefs fans of counterfeit tickets and efforts by scammers to take advantage of the demand for tickets. Prior to grabbing your tickets to see the Chiefs take on the Titans for a shot at the Super Bowl, make sure the tickets you’re buying aren’t counterfeit.

Ahead of playoff games like Sunday’s, there’s often a proliferation of counterfeit tickets or scams that circulate trying to take advantage of desperate last minute buyers or those looking for a good deal. Counterfeit tickets have been known to be sold through various shady sources online or through fake sellers over the phone or in person.

“To avoid losing hundreds of dollars and never receiving tickets or showing up to Arrowhead only to be turned away because you bought a fake ticket, use verified retailers and double check to make sure the tickets are legitimate. Remember, if the deal sounds too good to be true, it most likely is,” said Attorney General Schmitt.

Individuals wanting to purchase tickets should use National Football League approved retailers such as NFL Ticket Exchange and Ticketmaster through the Chiefs’ official website, StubHub, and SeatGeek to buy or resell tickets.

According to the Chiefs Organization, individual tickets and parking passes for the playoffs will be mobile entry. Consumers should be extremely cautious if considering purchasing tickets from individuals on eBay or Craigslist.

Be cautious of discounts that allow you to purchase tickets at a low price. Make sure you know the value of your ticket before you are purchasing it.

If you or someone you know has been scammed by counterfeiters or you would like to report a suspicious company or individual, you can do so by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or filing a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.