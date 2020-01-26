Mississippi News: Inmate, Thomas Lee found dead Wednesday morning at Parchman

JACKSON, MS (STL.News) The inmate found dead by apparent suicide at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Wednesday morning is now identified.

Thomas Lee, 49, pleaded guilty to capital murder and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on Oct. 20, 2014, in Grenada County Circuit Court for the death of Grenada police Capt. John Wayne Haddock. Haddock was struck by a fleeing car on Oct. 7, 2011, while attempting to lay spikes across Mississippi Highway 8 west to stop the car. Lee was a passenger in the car.

MSP officers found Lee, MDOC #193704, in his one-man cell at Unit 29 after 10 a.m. They performed CPR for several minutes before he was pronounced dead at 10:47 a.m.

The county coroner says the cause of death “appears consistent with ligature hanging,” but the official cause and manner of death are pending confirmation by an autopsy and an investigation by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.