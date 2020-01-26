Mississippi News: Another Inmate found dead in cell at Parchman Wednesday morning

JACKSON, MS (STL.News) An inmate was found dead by apparent suicide in his one-man cell at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Wednesday morning.

The death in Unit 29 appears to be by hanging, according to Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. The investigation into the death is ongoing, and the cause and the manner are pending confirmation of an autopsy.

Identification of the inmate is pending notification of the next of kin.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections will continue to provide information as soon as it is verified and is committed to providing updates as quickly as possible.