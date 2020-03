JACKSON, MS (STL.News) Mississippi Inmate, Grayland Cox, 62, an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, died Tuesday night at Merit Health Central in Jackson.

No foul play is suspected in Cox’s death. An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death.

Cox, MDOC #75296, was serving six years for selling cocaine (enhanced penalty) in Marshall County. He was sentenced November 13, 2017.