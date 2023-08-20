Mississippi Governor – Unemployment Rate Hits Record Low

Mississippi’s Unemployment Rate Hits a New Record Low for Fifth Consecutive Month

JACKSON, MS (STL.News) The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that Mississippi’s unemployment rate reached a new record low in July 2023. July’s 3.0% unemployment rate marks the fifth consecutive month that Mississippi set a new record low.

“For five months in a row, Mississippi has made history with our vibrant economy,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “More Mississippians are working, they’re making higher wages, and they’re better able to provide for their families. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.”

Mississippi’s new all-time low unemployment rate is another major win for the state. Mississippi was recently recognized as one of the top five states for high-quality pre-K. Mississippi’s high school graduation rate is currently at an all-time high, and the state is leading the nation in fourth-grade reading and math gains. Additionally, according to newly released results from the 2022-23 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP), students have now achieved record results in mathematics, English Language Arts, science, and U.S. History.

In 2022, Mississippi set a record in new private capital investment when it finalized over $6 billion in new economic development projects. This includes the largest economic development project in Mississippi’s history, a $2.5 billion investment that will create 1,000 jobs with an average annual salary of almost $100,000.

SOURCE: Mississippi Governor