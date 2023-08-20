Facebook Twitter
HomeBusinessMississippi Governor - Unemployment Rate Hits Record Low
Business

Mississippi Governor – Unemployment Rate Hits Record Low

Smith
By Smith
0
27
Mississippi Governor - Unemployment Rate Hits Record Low
Mississippi Governor - Unemployment Rate Hits Record Low

Mississippi’s Unemployment Rate Hits a New Record Low for Fifth Consecutive Month

JACKSON, MS (STL.News) The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that Mississippi’s unemployment rate reached a new record low in July 2023.  July’s 3.0% unemployment rate marks the fifth consecutive month that Mississippi set a new record low.

“For five months in a row, Mississippi has made history with our vibrant economy,” said Governor Tate Reeves.  “More Mississippians are working, they’re making higher wages, and they’re better able to provide for their families.  At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.”

Mississippi’s new all-time low unemployment rate is another major win for the state.  Mississippi was recently recognized as one of the top five states for high-quality pre-K.  Mississippi’s high school graduation rate is currently at an all-time high, and the state is leading the nation in fourth-grade reading and math gains.  Additionally, according to newly released results from the 2022-23 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP), students have now achieved record results in mathematics, English Language Arts, science, and U.S. History.

In 2022, Mississippi set a record in new private capital investment when it finalized over $6 billion in new economic development projects.  This includes the largest economic development project in Mississippi’s history, a $2.5 billion investment that will create 1,000 jobs with an average annual salary of almost $100,000.

SOURCE: Mississippi Governor

Previous article
Michigan Governor Statement on Strong Jobs Report
Next article
New Hampshire Governor – NH Has the Lowest Unemployment
Smith
Smithhttps://stlouisweb.design/
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith designed a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Facebook Twitter

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright © 2023 STL.News
MORE STORIES
Texas Outpaces Nation In Jobs Growth

Texas Outpaces Nation In Jobs Growth