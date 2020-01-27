Mississippi Department of Corrections Reports the Death of Inmate Joshua Norman

JACKSON, MS (STL.News) An inmate was found dead in his one-man cell at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Sunday morning.

Joshua Norman, 26, was found hanging at Unit 29. No foul play is suspected, according to Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. The investigation into the death is ongoing, and an official cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.

Norman, MDOC #171262, was serving five years for armed robbery in Oktibbeha County. He was sentenced April 30, 2019.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections will continue to provide information as soon as it is verified and is committed to providing updates as quickly as possible.