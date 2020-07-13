Mississippi Department of Corrections announced the death of inmate Bobby Neil McFalls

JACKSON, MS (STL.News) A 64-year-old inmate hospitalized since May at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman has died.

Bobby Neil McFalls died Wednesday afternoon (July 8, 2020). He was being treated for a terminal illness, according to the Sunflower County coroner. An autopsy will be done, however, for an official cause and manner of death.

McFalls, MDOC #31948, was serving life for murder and seven years for residential burglary, both of which were committed a month apart, in 1975 in Harrison County. He had been paroled three times since his initial sentence on October 21, 1976, for the burglary. He last returned to prison in July 2002.