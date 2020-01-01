Mission Valley Bancorp Appoints Jeffrey M. Watson as Chief Financial Officer

SUN VALLEY, CA (STL.News) Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCQX: MVLY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Mission Valley Bank (the “Bank”) announced the appointment of Jeffrey M. Watson as Chief Financial Officer of Mission Valley Bancorp and Mission Valley Bank effective December 26, 2019. Mr. Watson succeeds Diane Auten who resigned from the Company and the Bank effective the same date. Mr. Watson will serve in this new role in addition to his current capacity as Chief Operating Officer of Mission Valley Bank.