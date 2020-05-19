Mission Man Louie Thunderhawk Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man, convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine was sentenced on May 18, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Louie Thunderhawk, age 33, was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release, a $1,000 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Thunderhawk was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 16, 2019. He pled guilty on February 24, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from a conspiracy beginning in at least February 2019, where Thunderhawk and others distributed between 200 and 350 grams of methamphetamine in and around the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, the Valentine, Nebraska Police Department, and the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges prosecuted the case.

