Mission Man Lorenzo Brave Hawk, Sr. Found Not Guilty of Assault Charges

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man was acquitted of Assault With a Dangerous Weapon and Assault Resulting In Serious Bodily Injury as a result of a federal jury trial in Pierre, South Dakota, beginning on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, and concluding on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Lorenzo Brave Hawk, Sr., age 35, was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 11, 2019.

The charges alleged that on November 9, 2018, Brave Hawk assaulted an individual with a metal baseball bat with the intent to do bodily harm and the alleged assault resulted in serious bodily injury.

The investigation was conducted by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.

