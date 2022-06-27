Mission: Jaret Wooden Knife Sentenced for Sexual Abuse

Mission Man, Jaret Wooden Knife Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor was sentenced on June 21, 2022, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Jaret Wooden Knife, age 24, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Wooden Knife was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 8, 2022. He pled guilty on March 28, 2022.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on January 10, 2020, in Mission, when Wooden Knife knowingly engaged in a sexual act with a minor female.

This case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Abby Roesler prosecuted the case.

Wooden Knife was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

