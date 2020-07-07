Missing Ireranna L. Akins Investigation by Carbondale Police

Carbondale, IL (STL.News) The City of Carbondale Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Ireranna L. Akins, age 15, was last seen on 07-05-2020 at about 10:00 p.m. in the 300 block of East Elm Street in Carbondale. Akins is described as about 5’02” tall, weighing about 147 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in braids. Akins may have been wearing a black jacket. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roberts should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE