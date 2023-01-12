Miss El Salvador Features Bitcoin in Miss Universe 2023

The Miss Universe contestant from El Salvador this year has surprised viewers by featuring bitcoin as part of her national costume. El Salvador has adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender and has passed a new regulatory framework for the issuance of its long-awaited bitcoin-backed Volcano bonds.

Bitcoin Showcased in Miss Universe 2023

The Miss Universe 2023 contestant from El Salvador, Alejandra Guajardo, surprised viewers Wednesday night with her choice of costume. Guajardo walked onto the stage in the 71st Miss Universe National Costume Show wearing a costume representing “the evolution of the Salvadoran currency,” the Miss Universe El Salvador official Instagram account described, adding that the outfit is designed by Francisco Guerrero.

Miss El Salvador’s national costume features cacao beans, the colón, the U.S. dollar, and the Bitcoin symbol. Originally, cacao was used as currency in El Salvador. The colón became the official currency of El Salvador from 1892 until it was replaced by the U.S. dollar in January 2001. The costume’s predominant colors are gold, silver, and bronze.

Esta noche, Miss Universo El Salvador, Alejandra Guajardo, representa la historia de las monedas del país, desde el colón hasta el #Bitcoin, en su traje nacional. pic.twitter.com/q5tVbytJXl

Now bitcoin is legal tender in El Salvador alongside the U.S. dollar. El Salvador became the first country to make the world’s largest cryptocurrency legal tender in September 2021. Since then, the country, led by the pro-bitcoin president Nayib Bukele, has purchased thousands of BTC for its treasury. In November last year, Bukele announced that his country will buy bitcoin every day.

On Wednesday, the Salvadoran legislative assembly passed the digital asset issuance law that was proposed last November. It includes a new regulatory framework for the issuance of bitcoin-backed Volcano bonds. “This new digital asset regulatory framework paves the way for its much anticipated Volcano token issuance,” according to Bitfinex, which will be a technology provider for the nation’s Volcano token.

Kevin Helms

A student of Austrian Economics, Kevin found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open-source systems, network effects and the intersection between economics and cryptography.



