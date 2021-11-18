Minnesota: Vacancy on Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals

Commission on Judicial Selection Opens Application Process for Vacancy on the Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals

T. PAUL, MN (STL.News) The Commission on Judicial Selection announced a vacancy occurring on the Minnesota Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals. This vacancy will occur upon the retirement of Judge Gary M. Hall at the end of his term in January 2022.

The application process is now open for this vacancy. The Commission is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. Per statute, candidates must be learned in the law, have been licensed to practice law for at least five years, and have experience with and knowledge of workers’ compensation and the workers’ compensation laws of Minnesota. In addition, the Commission will consider the following qualifications for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service. The Commission is seeking applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.

Individuals wishing to apply may request an application by contacting the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us . Application materials are due by 4pm on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 and should be addressed to the Chair of the Commission, Ms. Erin Sindberg Porter. The Commission expects to hold interviews in early January.