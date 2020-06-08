Minnesota: Terry Eenhuis claims top prize in $10,000 scratch-off game

Minnesota man claims top prize playing the $10,000 a week for life scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Terry Eenhuis, 68, of Barnesville, Minnesota, claimed a top prize in the $10,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game after mailing in his winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $8,450,000.00.

Eenhuis purchased his winning ticket from Sunoco Food Mart, located at 6005 Gall Boulevard in Zephyrhills. The retailer will receive a $20,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, $10,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE launched in September 2017 and features more than $450 million in total cash prizes and over ten million winning tickets, including six top prizes of $10,000 a week for life. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 69 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $965 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2018-19.

