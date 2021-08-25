Minnesota Offering $100 Visa Gift Cards On-Site for Vaccination

State Offering $100 Visa Gift Cards On-Site for First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses at State Fair

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz announced that the State of Minnesota will offer $100 Visa gift cards on site to Minnesotans who get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Minnesota State Fair.

“If you’ve waited to get your shot, there’s never been a better opportunity: You can walk away with a $100 Visa gift card in-hand if you get your first COVID-19 dose at the State Fair,” said Governor Walz. “We continue to be committed to meeting Minnesotans where they are and making it as convenient as possible to get a shot, including right at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. If you’re going to the State Fair and still need your first dose, just swing by the North End Event Center, get your shot, and get $100.”

The incentive comes after the conclusion of Minnesota’s successful $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, with nearly 80,000 Minnesotans who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since July 30 signing up for the reward.

The first 3,600 Minnesotans to get their first dose of vaccine at the State Fair will be able to claim a $100 Visa gift card immediately after getting their shot.

“Getting vaccinated is absolutely critical for protecting our children and our communities from the Delta variant,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “With the school year just around the corner, it’s never been more important that we make sure everyone who can get vaccinated does so. To everyone going to the State Fair who still needs their first COVID-19 vaccine: take advantage of this opportunity to get $100 on the spot and help keep our state safe.”

How to Get Vaccinated at the State Fair:

Walk-ins are welcome or Fairgoers can make an appointment beforehand at https://my.primary.health/r/statefair . The Community Vaccine Clinic will be open daily 9 a.m. — 9 p.m., and 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. on Labor Day. State Fair tickets are required to enter State Fairgrounds.

The Minnesota Department of Health, Ramsey County, and Homeland Health will be offering all eligible Fairgoers the chance to roll up their sleeves and get their free COVID-19 vaccine at the State Fairgrounds. The Community

Vaccine Clinic will be located at the North End Event Center, North of Murphy Avenue. No appointment, identification, or insurance will be necessary to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone 12 years of age and older who needs their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine can get vaccinated at the clinic. The Community Vaccine Clinic will be offering both the Pfizer vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Only Minnesotans receiving their first dose of the vaccine will qualify for the $100 Visa Gift Card.