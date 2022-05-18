Minnesota Leaders Complete Budget Framework Agreement

Governor Walz, Legislative Leaders Complete Budget Framework Agreement

Governor Walz and key lawmakers release full list of budget allocations by issue area

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller today announced a completed framework to define end of session budget negotiations. The framework builds on the previous bipartisan agreement for $4 billion in investments to move Minnesota forward and $4 billion to lower costs and provide tax relief.

“This bipartisan agreement is a big step toward finishing up this year’s legislative session and making investments in the things we know Minnesotans care about,” said Governor Walz. “We have an historic opportunity to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids and families, and this budget can help get us there.”

“Building on our strong bipartisan budget framework, this agreement includes significant new investments throughout our state budget, especially in the areas of transportation, housing, and broadband,” said Speaker Hortman. “We are continuing to work together to find compromise and make a difference in the lives of Minnesotans.”

“In addition to permanent ongoing tax relief, this agreement makes targeted investments to address critical needs across the state,” Majority Leader Miller said. “This agreement focuses spending towards public safety, education, mental health services, roads and bridges, and workforce development. It will help Minnesotans at a time when they need it most.”

The completed framework is attached. The Legislature must pass all bills by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 23.