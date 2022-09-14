Minnesota Governor – Young Women’s Cabinet

Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan, and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota Invite Youth to Apply for Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota

The Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota brings together nonprofits, businesses, and government to improve outcomes for youth in Minnesota.

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota invite young women and gender-expansive youth from across the state to apply for open positions with the Young Women’s Cabinet, which currently has 24 vacancies. Young women and gender-expansive people between the ages of 16 and 24, especially those from underrepresented communities, are invited to apply. Applications are available through the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor and will be accepted through Tuesday, October 4.

“It’s my honor to continue to elevate the leadership of young women across Minnesota,” said Governor Walz. “Every young person in Minnesota deserves a bright future. Through this partnership, we center the leadership and solutions of young women in order to improve opportunities for young people, their families, and their communities.”

The Young Women’s Cabinet is comprised of 30 young people and youth leaders representing the following communities: African American; African Immigrant; American Indian; Asian American/Pacific Islander; Disabilities; Greater Minnesota; Latinx; and LGBTQ+. The cabinet ensures that the efforts of the Young Women’s Initiative stay grounded in the lived experiences of young women and gender expansive youth.

“Young people are already leaders within and outside of their communities,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “The Young Women’s Initiative lifts up our future generation, especially those from Black, Indigenous, and people of color; Greater Minnesota; LGBTQ+; and disability communities, by recognizing the power of their voices, stories, and ideas. This initiative is a demonstration of our commitment to not only giving young women a seat at the table but centering them in our decisions to build a stronger, more equitable state for all people in Minnesota.”

“Young women and gender-expansive people are at the forefront of movements for change in Minnesota and around the world, and I am encouraged by their leadership,” said Nina Robertson, Director of Systems Change at the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota. “Since 2016, the Young Women’s Cabinet has developed a legislative agenda, testified at the Capitol, and directed more than $3 million in grants to our state’s communities. With this next cohort, we will continue to center their voices, ideas, and leadership to create a Minnesota where all people have what they need to thrive.”

To Apply

Applications are available through the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor’s website and will be accepted through Tuesday, October 4.

About the Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota

The Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota (YWI MN) is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, the Women’s Foundation, and the YWCA. The YWI MN includes a cabinet of young women and gender-expansive youth aged 16-24, and an executive council of leaders from government, business, academia, philanthropy, and nonprofits.

YWI MN centers the leadership and solutions of young women of color, American Indian young women, young women from Greater Minnesota, LGBTQ+ youth, and youth with disabilities. The initiative brings together nonprofits, businesses, government, philanthropies, and young people to promote equitable systems that benefit all, grounded in the belief that when young Black, Indigenous, and women of color in Minnesota thrive, families and communities thrive.

About the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota

The Women’s Foundation of Minnesota is a statewide community foundation investing in innovation and systems change for gender and racial justice. The Foundation envisions a world of opportunity where all women, girls, and gender-expansive people across intersecting identities – and their families – have the power to create and lead safe, prosperous lives. Founded in 1983, it is the first statewide women’s foundation in the country. More at WFMN.ORG .

