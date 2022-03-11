Minnesota Governor Walz Signs Two Bills into Law

Governor Walz Signs Two Bills into Law
ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz signed two bills into law as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.
The Governor’s bill signing included:
Chapter 36, HF 2454 : Mora; Public Utilities Commission Membership Increase Permitted
- The bill will allow the City of Mora to increase its Public Utilities Commission membership up to five members from the three members currently allowed.
Chapter 37, HF 2841 : Real Property; Title Provision Technical, Clarifying, and Conforming Changes Made
- The bill will reduce the time and cost associated with land registration.