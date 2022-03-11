Minnesota Governor Walz Signs Two Bills into Law

Governor Walz Signs Two Bills into Law

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz signed two bills into law as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.

The Governor’s bill signing included:

Chapter 36, HF 2454 : Mora; Public Utilities Commission Membership Increase Permitted

The bill will allow the City of Mora to increase its Public Utilities Commission membership up to five members from the three members currently allowed.

Chapter 37, HF 2841 : Real Property; Title Provision Technical, Clarifying, and Conforming Changes Made