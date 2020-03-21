Minnesota Governor Walz Signs Three Executive Orders on COVID-19

Orders ban price gouging in Minnesota, ensure critical services continue for state’s most vulnerable

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Minnesota Governor Walz Friday signed Executive Orders 20-10, 20-11, and 20-12 to further strengthen Minnesota’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These executive orders ban price gouging in Minnesota and ensure that critical services continue for our state’s most vulnerable.

Executive Order 20-10 prohibits price gouging during the peacetime emergency, responding to reports of essential goods necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of the public being sold at excessive and prohibitive prices. This prohibition takes effect on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Individuals found to be in violation are subject to investigation and enforcement by the Attorney General’s office. This executive order brings Minnesota, which does not have a statute on price gouging, in line with most other states in the United States.

Minnesotans can report instances of price gouging by calling (651) 296-3353 or (800) 657-3787. Callers can ask for a translator at these numbers as well. Complaints can be made online at www.ag.state.mn.us/office/complaint.asp .

Executive Order 20-11 authorizes the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) to seek federal authority to temporarily waive or modify certain requirements for federal programs, including but not limited to the Minnesota Family Investment Program, Medical Assistance, and MinnesotaCare, to ensure these programs continue providing necessary support to Minnesota families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Order 20-12 allows DHS to temporarily issue waivers or modifications to state requirements to ensure that their services can be delivered to Minnesotans safely and without undue delay, protecting vulnerable Minnesotans and those who care for them. DHS provides health care coverage, programs, and services for over 1 million Minnesotans, including groups likely to be significantly impacted by COVID-19 such as older adults, individuals who have disabilities, families with children, and individuals with mental illness.

All three of these orders are subject to approval by the Executive Council and will have the full force and effect of law upon approval.