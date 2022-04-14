Minnesota Governor Walz Signs Three Bills into Law

Governor Walz Signs Three Bills into Law

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz today signed three bills into law as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.

The Governor’s bill signing included:

Chapter 45, SF 2736 : Juvenile court guardianship establishment for at-risk youth

This bill establishes a juvenile guardianship process for at-risk youth ages 18 to 21 to help ensure that they receive the resources necessary for their health, safety, and education.

Chapter 46, HF 2819 : Snowmobile and off-highway vehicle provision violation civil penalties increased

To incentivize responsible snowmobile and off-highway vehicle riding, this bill increases penalties for certain violations, including trespassing.

Chapter 48, HF 3620 : Relating to labor and industry; allowing a licensed residential building contractor to receive an installation seal for the installation of used manufactured homes; clarifying that a used manufactured home may bear a label or data plate

The bill allows licensed residential building contractors to install used manufactured homes and affix installation seals (labels secured to the outside of the homes) to used manufactured homes, streamlining the home manufacturing process to help shorten installation delays and lower installation costs.