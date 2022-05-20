Minnesota Governor Walz Signs Eight Bills into Law

Governor Walz Signs Eight Bills into Law
ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz signed eight bipartisan bills into law, including a bill that will prevent predatory accident settlements – a problem detailed in a Star Tribune report last fall.
“I’m grateful to the Legislature for taking on the complex yet horrific issue of predatory settlement practices,” said Governor Walz. “This bipartisan and comprehensive solution will protect our most vulnerable citizens, making Minnesota a national leader in ensuring all are protected against exploitation within our criminal justice system.”
- Chapter 56, HF3216 adds one town board member to an advisory committee for the Local Road Improvement Program.
- Chapter 57, HF3296 modifies requirements for brands added to motor vehicle titles and disclosure of vehicle branding and damage.
- Chapter 58, HF3989 adds physician assistants to many of the statutes that provide licensed health care providers with the rights, duties, protections, and authority to perform certain acts.
- Chapter 59 HF2945 permits law enforcement agencies to release criminal history data.
- Chapter 60, HF3834 clarifies the statutory authority for the Bloomington Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
- Chapter 61, HF3682 modernizes the requirements for the publication of notices by local governments in a qualified newspaper.
- Chapter 62, HF3768 overhauls Minnesota’s statutes governing the purchase by private companies of the rights to future payments under “structured settlements” for a lump sum. This bill adds significant consumer protections.
- Chapter 63, HF3845 establishes a new and independent Office of the Foster Youth Ombudsperson.