Minnesota Governor Walz Signs Eight Bills into Law

Governor Walz Signs Eight Bills into Law

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz signed eight bipartisan bills into law, including a bill that will prevent predatory accident settlements – a problem detailed in a Star Tribune report last fall.

“I’m grateful to the Legislature for taking on the complex yet horrific issue of predatory settlement practices,” said Governor Walz. “This bipartisan and comprehensive solution will protect our most vulnerable citizens, making Minnesota a national leader in ensuring all are protected against exploitation within our criminal justice system.”