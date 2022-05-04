Minnesota Governor Walz Proclaims Small Business Week

Governor Walz Proclaims Small Business Week in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) On the heels of securing a bipartisan agreement and signing a bill to provide relief to small business owners across the state, Governor Tim Walz proclaimed Small Business Week in the state of Minnesota and will celebrate by visiting small businesses.

“Our small businesses are the heart of communities across the state and are driving our economic recovery,” said Governor Walz. “I’m proud of our bipartisan bill to provide relief to small business owners, and with our state’s historic budget surplus, we have an opportunity to continue to invest in our small businesses that move Minnesota forward.”

“Minnesota new business starts are exploding in 2022 as entrepreneurs see new opportunity in our economy,” said Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove. “There’s no better way to get them off to a great start than to invest in the incentives and workforce supports that the Governor’s budget proposes this legislative session.”

Governor Walz and DEED Commissioner Grove will stop for lunch at Afro Deli in St. Paul to highlight Minnesota’s diverse restaurant industry. Later, Governor Walz and Commissioner Grove will visit Clam Corporation in Rogers to celebrate Minnesota’s $2.4 billion fishing industry in advance of the Governor’s Fishing Opener May 13 and 14.