Minnesota Governor Walz & Lt. Governor Flanagan Announce Appointments

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced the following appointments to the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission, the Board of School Administrators, the Minnesota Zoological Board, and the Explore Minnesota Tourism Council.

Alexander Rowell, Jr. – Eden Prairie, MN

Chair

Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission

Effective: September 8, 2020

Expires: January 3, 2022

Reappointment

Harry Weilage – Marshall, MN

Member

Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission

Effective: September 8, 2020

Expires: January 3, 2022

Reappointment

Lori Higgins – Blaine, MN

Member with Experience Promoting Amateur Sports

Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission

Effective: September 8, 2020

Expires: January 2, 2023

Reappointment

Alberder Gillespie – Woodbury, MN

Member with Experience Promoting Amateur Sports

Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission

Effective: September 8, 2020

Expires: January 2, 2023

Reappointment

About the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission

The Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission supports amateur sports associations in the state and promotes amateur sports events. The Commission’s work includes governing the National Sports Center, creating amateur sporting events, and fostering partnerships between public, private, state, and local organizations.

More information on the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Christine Tucci Osorio – Woodbury, MN

Superintendent Member

Board of School Administrators

Effective: September 8, 2020

Expires: January 3, 2022

Replacing: Deborah Henton

About the Board of School Administrators:

The Board of School Administrators is responsible for the licensing of nearly 7,000 superintendents, principals, directors of special education, and directors of community education across the state of Minnesota. It is also charged with approving university preparation programs for school administrators, establishing and approving continuing education requirements, and enforcing the Code of Ethics.

More information on the Board of School Administrators can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Rebecca Crooks-Stratton – Prior Lake, MN

Member

Minnesota Zoological Board

Effective: September 8, 2020

Expires: January 1, 2024

Reappointment

About the Minnesota Zoological Board:

The Minnesota Zoological Board is responsible for supervision and control of the Minnesota Zoological Garden, more commonly known as the Minnesota Zoo.

More information on the Minnesota Zoological Board can be found on the Secretary of State’s website .

Peter Mihajlov – Tonka Bay, MN

Restaurant Representative

Explore Minnesota Tourism Council

Effective: September 8, 2020

Expires: January 2, 2023

Replacing: Omar Ansari

About the Explore Minnesota Tourism Council:

The Explore Minnesota Tourism Council serves the broader interests of tourism in Minnesota by promoting activities that support, maintain, and expand the state’s domestic and international travel market, thereby generating increased visitor expenditures, tax revenue and employment.