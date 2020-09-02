Minnesota Governor Walz & Lt. Governor Flanagan Announce Appointments

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced the following appointments to the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission, the Board of School Administrators, the Minnesota Zoological Board, and the Explore Minnesota Tourism Council.
Alexander Rowell, Jr. – Eden Prairie, MN
Chair
Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission
Effective: September 8, 2020
Expires: January 3, 2022
Reappointment
Harry Weilage – Marshall, MN
Member
Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission
Effective: September 8, 2020
Expires: January 3, 2022
Reappointment
Lori Higgins – Blaine, MN
Member with Experience Promoting Amateur Sports
Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission
Effective: September 8, 2020
Expires: January 2, 2023
Reappointment
Alberder Gillespie – Woodbury, MN
Member with Experience Promoting Amateur Sports
Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission
Effective: September 8, 2020
Expires: January 2, 2023
Reappointment
About the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission
The Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission supports amateur sports associations in the state and promotes amateur sports events. The Commission’s work includes governing the National Sports Center, creating amateur sporting events, and fostering partnerships between public, private, state, and local organizations.
More information on the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.
Christine Tucci Osorio – Woodbury, MN
Superintendent Member
Board of School Administrators
Effective: September 8, 2020
Expires: January 3, 2022
Replacing: Deborah Henton
About the Board of School Administrators:
The Board of School Administrators is responsible for the licensing of nearly 7,000 superintendents, principals, directors of special education, and directors of community education across the state of Minnesota. It is also charged with approving university preparation programs for school administrators, establishing and approving continuing education requirements, and enforcing the Code of Ethics.
More information on the Board of School Administrators can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.
Rebecca Crooks-Stratton – Prior Lake, MN
Member
Minnesota Zoological Board
Effective: September 8, 2020
Expires: January 1, 2024
Reappointment
About the Minnesota Zoological Board:
The Minnesota Zoological Board is responsible for supervision and control of the Minnesota Zoological Garden, more commonly known as the Minnesota Zoo.
More information on the Minnesota Zoological Board can be found on the Secretary of State’s website .
Peter Mihajlov – Tonka Bay, MN
Restaurant Representative
Explore Minnesota Tourism Council
Effective: September 8, 2020
Expires: January 2, 2023
Replacing: Omar Ansari
About the Explore Minnesota Tourism Council:
The Explore Minnesota Tourism Council serves the broader interests of tourism in Minnesota by promoting activities that support, maintain, and expand the state’s domestic and international travel market, thereby generating increased visitor expenditures, tax revenue and employment.