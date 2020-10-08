Minnesota Governor Walz Invite Women to Apply for Young Women’s Initiative

Governor Walz, Lt. Governor Flanagan, and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota Invite Young Women to Apply for Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota invite young women from across the state to apply for open positions with the Young Women’s Cabinet of the Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota. The Young Women’s Cabinet of Minnesota currently has 18 vacancies to fill. Women between the ages of 16 and 24, especially those from underrepresented communities, are invited to apply. Applications are available through the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor and will be accepted through Monday, November 2, 2020.

“As Governor, it’s a great privilege to elevate the leadership and solutions of young women from across Minnesota,” said Governor Walz. “Every young woman in Minnesota deserves a bright future. Through this partnership, we collaborate with young women and ask what we can do better to improve opportunities in every community.”

The Young Women’s Cabinet is comprised of 32 young women and youth leaders representing the following communities: African American; African Immigrant; American Indian; Asian American/Pacific Islander; Disabilities; Greater Minnesota; Latinx; and LGBTQ+. The Cabinet ensures that the efforts of the initiative stay grounded in the lived experiences of the young women and youth from each community, the community-specific challenges and solutions they identified, and guided by their leadership.

“The Young Women’s Initiative lifts up our future generation – especially those from underrepresented communities – by centering their powerful voices, stories, and ideas,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan “We know that our state does better when our leaders truly reflect Minnesota. This initiative is a demonstration of our commitment to ensuring that young women have a seat at the table and the opportunity to make decisions that build stronger communities across Minnesota.”

“Young women are not just leading in the future – they are leading right now,” said Gloria Perez, President & CEO of the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota. “Since 2016, the Young Women’s Cabinet has developed a legislative agenda, testified at the Capitol, directed more than $1.5 million in grants to nonprofits and individuals, and, through listening sessions, continues to advise the Governor and Lieutenant Governor on solutions to ensure that our state invests in the power and potential of young women and their families. When Black, Indigenous, and young women of color in Minnesota thrive, all young women, families and communities thrive.”

To Apply

Governor Walz will make appointments to the Young Women’s Cabinet. Applications are available through the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor’s website and the Young Women’s Foundation website. Applications will be accepted through Monday, November 2, 2020.

